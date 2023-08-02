Tuesday, July 25 was Hallsville ISD's last summer reading day. "We learned how to catch a mermaid, and then made our own mermaid traps! Join us next summer for more adventures," the district reported.
PHOTOS: Mermaid theme is theme for Hallsville ISD's last summer reading day
- Special to the News Messenger
