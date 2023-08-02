Oakwood House in Marshall hosted a Community Health Fair at 2907 Victory Drive on Monday to spread awareness of all the different health resources in the county.
PHOTOS: Oakwood House holds health fair in Marshall
- By Sadiq King
scooper@marshallnewsmessenger.com
Sadiq King
reporter/editor
Sadiq King is the editor and reporter for Marshall News Messenger. A young artist from New Jersey, graduated from Wiley College in 2018 and now brings his love of media and arts to Marshall Texas!
-
-
- Comments
Tags
Sadiq King
reporter/editor
Sadiq King is the editor and reporter for Marshall News Messenger. A young artist from New Jersey, graduated from Wiley College in 2018 and now brings his love of media and arts to Marshall Texas!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Baskin-Robbins’ August Flavor of the Month Is a Win for Sweet & Savory Fans
- Analyzing Your Handwriting Can Reveal Your Personality Traits—Here Are 5 Things To Look For
- Joy the Baker's Campfire Dessert Is Pure Summer Nostalgia
- Martha Stewart Cracked The Code to Perfect Lemon Pound Cake
- The 20 Mom-Approved Lunch Box Buys From Aldi
- You're Probably Not Washing Your Pillows the Right Way, According to a Microbiologist
- Numbrix 9 - August 2
- Sofia Vergara's 'AGT' Golden Buzzer Singer Sounds Like Whitney Houston
- Johnnie Faye Cartwright Breaks Silence on Zachery Ty Bryan’s Arrest
- Here's What Happens to Your Body if You Eat Yogurt Every Day
Most Popular
Articles
- Police Reports: Aug. 1, 2023
- Horoscope for Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Ann Coulter: Republican pledge: No more talking about Trump
- Marshall’s Charles Hayley recognized at UIL Texas State Solo-Ensemble Contest
- George Smith: Lawyers are expensive
- Blackberry Jam 2.0 brings community together at Carver in Karnack
- Elysian Fields ISD releases free, reduced price meal policy
- Outdoors: From roots in SFA bass fishing, Texas’ sixth sense baits still growing
- Congressman Moran introduces Strong Communities Act of 2023
- High School Baseball: Hallsville Bobcats earn spot on all-state baseball squad
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.