The following pets are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Harrison County’s The Pet Place, located at 1901 Jefferson Ave. Call (903) 938-7297 for information on adopting a pet or surrendering a pet. The Pet Place is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week, September 17, 2023
