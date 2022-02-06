Available for adoption from the Humane Society of Harrison County’s The Pet Place, located at 1901 Jefferson Ave. are the following adoptable pets. For more information on adoption or surrendering a pet, call (903) 938-7297. Open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tootsie is 6-week-old female tan shepherd/terrier mix. She is up to date on first round of puppy shots and wormer.
Twix is a 6-week-old female black shepherd mix. She is up to date on first round of puppy shots and wormer.
Toffee is a 6-week-old male brown shepherd mix. He is up to date on first round of puppy shots and wormer.
Twizzler is a 6-week-old male black shepherd mix. He is up to date on first round of puppy shots and wormer.
Roscoe is a 3-month-old male brindle terrier mix. He is up to date on first round of puppy shots and wormer.
Also available for adoption are various colors of cats and kittens. The Pet Place is currently running a Valentine’s Day special on our spayed/neutered cats.