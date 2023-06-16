The Piney Cemetery Association met for its annual meeting June 10.
The meeting was called to order by President Billy Ridgeway at 11 a.m., with 21 in attendance.
The meeting was opened in prayer by Richard Ridgeway.
Secretary-treasurer Patricia Harber read the 2022 minutes and the treasurer’s report.
The slate of officers and trustees were re-elected to serve another year with no opposition. Officers for next year are Billy Ridgeway, president; Richard Ridgeway, vice-president; Patricia Harber, secretary-treasurer; and Sonya Prewitt, assistant secretary-treasurer.
Trustees are Evelyn Anderson, Ada Jackson, Henry Jackson, Everett Oney, Roger Perkins and Dennis Ridgeway. Alternate trustees are Kelli Arnold and Sherry Echols.
Items discussed included: Trespassers partying in the cemetery in the early hours of the morning; enforcing bylaws that require trustees to attend or be replaced; protective coverings for pavilion during cold weather; charges for cremation plots; and maintaining the grounds with the possibility of clearing the undeveloped acreage for future plots.
Those who were remembered and have been buried since the last cemetery meeting were Kenneth Harber, Janet Gaye McClain and Mae Casey. Also Mary Jane McPhail was remembered for her support of Piney Cemetery.
The oldest attending were Betty Arnold and Billy Ridgeway and were presented gifts from Ada Jackson. The youngest attending, Kayden Ridgeway, was given a history of Harleton.
Patricia Harber led in the blessing and closing prayer before the covered dish lunch.
The next annual meeting will be the second Saturday in June, 2024 with the executive council meeting on the first Saturday of June at 5 p.m., both at the cemetery.
Donations can be made to Piney Cemetery C/O Patricia Harber, 3541 FM 3379, Marshall, Texas 75670.
For more information, call Patricia at (903) 938-3200.