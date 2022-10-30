The green space surrounding the Starr Family Home was transformed this Wednesday to a full art gallery, with work from students of Price T Young Fine Arts Academy on display, along with a wide range of activities for children and their families to enjoy.
“We are so excited to be out here today,” said Principal Blake Langley.
The event was the school’s annual Fall Art Show, which was held outside at the Starr Home from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, with art work from all of the schools grade levels on display during the event.
Volunteers were present, organizing a number of fall-themed activities like leaf shading, all natural collage making and even stick weaving, for children and their families to try
Live artists were also present during the event, painting and sketching for students and their families as they browsed the art work.
“This event is such a fun way for us to work to have our kids art work on display, and so they know how amazing the hard work they have all put in is,” said art teacher Jessica Lowery.