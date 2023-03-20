Since May of 2008, so many things have changed in Marshall and in the world at large. However, there is one thing that has managed to stay consistent throughout.
The Marshall Square Milers are a group of runners that have been running a 5K every Monday for over a decade.
It starts in downtown Marshall. Ten or more people show up off all ages, backgrounds and running-experience, ready to improve their health and make friends along the way. Experienced athletes, people who are just starting in their fitness journey, college students and people who are retired all come together to share in their interest of self-improvement.
Eloise Lambright, who co-founded this group with Kerry Crawford in 2008, says that running as a group has a lot of benefits.
“Meeting every week to run makes us accountable to each other. It also gives us friends to run with, since many of us do a lot of our running solo most days. We keep up with each other’s training, upcoming races and families. It’s amazing what breathing some fresh air and hanging out with others will do to boost your mood!”
The Marshall Square Milers provided a much needed activity for Marshall during the pandemic. As most parts of life were shutting and slowing down, the Square Milers were still out there running every Monday.
“Thankfully COVID did not deter our streak! I think COVID had a lot of us running and walking more, just so we could get out of the house. Chad Sims, our county judge, runs with us. We always checked with Chad to make sure we weren’t violating any ordinances, especially those regarding gatherings.” said Lambright.
The Square Milers are very welcoming of new runners. Lambright believes that having a friend of a group to lean on and learn from is very helpful for beginners.
“For anyone that wants to start running, just take the first step. The rest will come together. Find a friend (or a group) and run together when you can. Having someone with you is great motivation. We have all helped each other get through longer runs by showing up and running some of those miles together.”
“We just started it to get awareness out there about running,” Crawford said, adding they wanted to motivate people to get out of the house and exercise.
“It’s easy not to run or walk or whatever if it’s just you, but if you know people are out there waiting for you, you’re more likely to show up.”
Members use their Facebook group to keep in touch and coordinate runs, posting notices of other runs and informal gatherings.
“Our group has no membership, fees or otherwise, and is open to everyone. We are an eclectic group of all ages and backgrounds, and one thing brings us together. I think we are all better because of it.” Lambright said.
“The numbers wax and wane based on the weather and the time change mostly. Now that we have more sunshine in the evenings and the weather is looking better, our numbers should bump up a bit. Over the years people have come and gone, for various reasons. But there are quite a few people that have been showing up to run on Monday nights since the beginning, almost 15 years ago.”
For more information on the club and local and area running events, check out the Marshall Square Milers’ Facebook group.