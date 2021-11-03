Provisions for J.C., Inc. will have their 18th Annual Toy Giveaway at Provisions for J.C., Inc. on Saturday, Dec. 11 from noon to 6 p.m.
Provisions for J.C., Inc. is a faith-based, community organization that provides training and education to individuals at risk of becoming dependent on public assistance. Each year, they provide over 400 toys to individuals in the community. The toy drive is open to all East Texas children.
Applying is simple: Just fill out a form or email or fax a request with your name, address, contact information, number of children, gender, ages and toy suggestions to (903) 935-4182 or provisionsforjc@gmail.com or medicalat@aol.com. They will contact you about availability and pickup.
This year, Heaven’s Lilly, Inc. a Longview non-profit organization will assist in distribution of toys. Additional sponsors include Margarita Society, Debbie Gary and Farm Bureau Insurance. The sponsors below have sponsored the event since 2003: Children’s Charity, Urban Health Systems, Clinton Blade and Ronnie Shade.
Provisions for J.C., Inc. invites volunteers and any other businesses that would like to partner, sponsor or participate.