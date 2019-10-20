Young artists from near and far were drawn to Bear Creek Smokehouse Saturday. Their task? To decorate pumpkins and perhaps have a bit of fun while they were at it.
For the first time ever, the business and event venue hosted a children’s pumpkin decorating contest. During the event, children and their families were required to purchase a pumpkin from the store while Bear Creek provided painting and craft supplies.
The children, of course, provided the creativity. Large pumpkins, small pumpkins, ghost pumpkins, Cinderella pumpkins and many more were on hand to get designed into ghosts, witches, jack o’ lanterns and creatures of all shapes and sizes.
Children were judged in three age ranges, ages 6 and under, ages 7 to 9, and ages 10 to 12 with one prize being given to each group. At presstime the results of the pumpkin contest were not available.
In between the decorating, the hungry young artists and their parents got the chance to eat ice cream from Wild Honey Creamery and participate in sack races and bobbing for apples. Lunch was also available since the eatery provides barbecue lunch every Saturday at the venue.