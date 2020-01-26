JEFFERSON — The Jeffersonian Institute was flooded with more than 800 visitors on Friday as guests came to view the award winning quilts, most made by their fellow East Texans.
The 17th annual Jefferson Quilt Show, “Quilts on the Bayou,” features more than 100 quilts made by participants from Texarkana, Shreveport, Plain Dealing, Mineola, Nacogdoches and even some from as far away as Wisconsin, quilt show participant and volunteer Janis Mayfield said.
“That’s what this whole thing is about, bringing quilts made by people from up and down the U.S. 59 corridor,”she said. “We had about 800 visitors today come through and will have about 1,200 to 1,500 before this is through.”
“We also have a raffle drawing to win a quilt each year and this year’s quilt is made by Janis Mayfield and it was quilted by Terri McMillon,” Vendor Chairman Edris McCrary said. “Tickets for the raffle drawing are $1 each or six tickets for $5.”
Mayfield said this year’s event had 26 vendors with fabric, designs and other goodies quilters would love to take home.
“We have vendors from Austin, all the way to Colorado that came down this year,” Mayfield said.
She said the Jefferson Quilt Show is not only great for displaying the beautiful quilting work of East Texas quilters, but the show also features a diverse variety of quilting styles and techniques.
“We have about 100 displays of quilts — both hand and machine quilted,” she said. “We have all styles of quilting represented here. We even have whole cloth quilt that received a first place ribbon.”
The quilt show allows quilters to showcase their methods and talents while allowing guests a chance to learn or purchase some of the best hand made quilt work in the area.
“There are so many advanced things to use today in quilting,” McCrary said. “We have many today that do modern quilts because it gives them an outlet to relax but doesn’t take as much time to complete. The big push recently in quilting has been the use of English paper piecing, which is all done by hand. Quilting is very relaxing and rewarding at the same time. You can make something to give to you or someone else satisfaction and joy.”
To find out more about the event, visit its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/jeffersonquiltshow/ or the Jefferson Quilt Show website at https://jeffersonquiltshow.com