Registration is open for the annual Night to Shine special needs prom, for both participants and volunteers.
The event is hosted by Immanuel Baptist Church and the Tim Tebow Foundation and is set for Friday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.
“Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older,” according to information provided by organizers. “This coming year, we will be back in person. Night to Shine will celebrate its ninth anniversary as thousands from around the world will come together to honor those with disabilities.”
East Texas area schools, adult residential facilities and area organizations, spanning from Longview to Carthage, Jefferson and Shreveport have participated in the event in the past few years.
Sign-ups are open for honored guests (those 14 or older with special needs) or volunteers (buddies) through Jan. 28.
For more information, visit https://ibcmarshall.com/ibc-events/night-to-shine-2023/.