Registration is open for those who want to participate in the Waskom Christmas Parade.
This year’s parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. starting and finishing at Waskom Middle School. Following the parade, the Waskom Holiday Market will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Feed Store, an open house will take place at 6 p.m. at the Waskom Feed Store and a fireworks show is planned at 7:30 p.m. at Waskom City Park.
Entry fees for the parade are six cans of non-perishable food donated to the United Help of Waskom.
Applications can be picked up or dropped off at Waskom Feed Store, 935 W. Texas Ave. in Waskom. Contact is Jimmy at (903) 930-5355 or Rose at (903) 503-2909.
Sponsor deadline is Nov. 18, with gold sponsors being $500, silver sponsors being $300 and bronze sponsors being $100.