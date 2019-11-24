The Republican Women of Harrison County had their monthly meeting on Friday, Nov. 15.
Becky Palmer was their speaker. She is from the Historical Museum of Harrison County and told the group about the newest addition featuring people from Harrison County that were in the military. The organization enjoyed listening to Palmer and expressed thanks in her speaking to the organization.
New officers for the organization were also elected for 2020 and include President Donna Philyaw, Vice President Veronica King, Secretary Jean Beauchamp and Treasurer Renea Oswalt.