Robert Potter, a former Congressman, member of the Convention of 1836 that issued the Texas Declaration of Independence, and a participant in the Regular-Moderator War, is the subject of a free lecture this week.
Hosted by the Jefferson Historical Society and Museum, "The Story of Robert Potter, Statesman or Scoundrel?" is the title of the lecture to be given by Sam Moseley that will discuss Potter's life before and after he moved to Harrison County.
The lecture is set for Thursday, April 20 in the Moseley Art Gallery at the museum, 223 W. Austin St. in Jefferson. A wine and cheese reception is planned at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30 p.m.
"Potter's story takes place in Northeast Texas, the new Republic, with the backdrop of the Regulator/Moderator War," the museum said. "Potter was a complex character — before coming to Texas he served in the State Legislature in North Carolina and served in the United States Congress.
"He had to resign from Congress after attacking two men who he accused of being involved with his wife. He again served as a member of the state House of Commons from 1834 until his expulsion in January 1835 for 'cheating at cards' and 'for brandishing a gun and knife during a fight over a card game.'
"Moving to Texas, Potter became a member of the Convention of 1836 which issued the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836. During the Texas Revolution, Potter was Secretary of the Navy in the cabinet of interim President David G. Burnet. He later represented the Red River District in the Texas Congress in 1837–1841. Because of his importance in the new Republic, Potter is buried in the Texas State Cemetery."
For more information on the event, call (903) 665-2775 or visit www.jeffersonmuseum.org.