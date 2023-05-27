The 1901 Harrison County Historical Courthouse will have a new and more sturdy rooftop soon as contractors have been working diligently replacing the old, aging one this week.
“The old roof had a faux slate tile roof,” explained Harrison County Judge Chad Sims. “It had become very brittle and broken in many places.
“While we’ve had no leaks, we knew it was just a matter of time,” the judge said.
The new roof is made possible through the assistance of the Harrison County Industrial Development Authority, led by former county judge Richard Anderson and his wife Christina.
“The HCIDA helps with major maintenance on the historic courthouse,” said Sims. “Judge Anderson had experience with a shingle made of rubber which was very durable.
“It looks like a slate finish but will provide years of protection for our courthouse,” he said of the rubber roofing shingle. “We reviewed the new shingle and received other opinions on it. It seems to be a great product to meet our needs.”
The contractor for the project is PMR Roofing. County officials are impressed with the company’s work so far as they have made tremendous progress nearly completing the project in just one week.
“They are Texas based, and frequently work with counties,” Judge Sims said. “They have been easy to work with and were very reasonably priced.
“Already they’re making great progress,” said Sims. “The expectation was for a two-week project. The old shingles will be removed and replaced in the first week. The detailed work around the features of the courthouse will likely take the remaining week. So far we’ve been very pleased with the work.”