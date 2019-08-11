Special to the News Messenger
This week’s Marshall Rotary Club speaker Chad Peterson spoke to the club recently about his life of volunteering and service, focusing on his work with the Boys and Girls Club and inspiring Rotarians to get involved.
Rotarians, if you haven’t been active for a while, we have plenty of opportunities for you to help.
First, the club are looking for team members for the annual Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council Corporate Spelling Bee on Friday, Sept. 13. The very next day will be East Texas Taco Fest, and the club will be providing volunteers.
Saturday, Oct. 5 is the Keep Marshall Beautiful Fall Sweep, and Rotarians will be assisting there as well. Contact Barbara Judkins to volunteer for any or all of these events.
Guest Bill Pepper received a surprising and sweet honor this week. Pepper, relative and friend of Rotarian Daren Horton, has been quietly helping Horton with his flag route for years. This week he finally got his due in the form of a Paul Harris Fellowship.
Just a reminder: Ensure that you and your loved ones have purchased tickets for our Centennial Celebration on Aug. 24.