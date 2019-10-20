On Oct. 1, Chief Warrant Officer Keith M. Shaw was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal by the President of the United States for his meritorious service aboard the amphibious ship USS BATAAN from October 2017 to September 2019.
USS BATAAN is home ported in Norfolk, Virginia where she is making preparations for her next deployment. Chief Warrant Officer Shaw in a 1991 graduate of Marshall High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy in August 1991 and on this past August he has completed 28 years of active duty.
He is the son of Cecil M. Shaw and Elma Jean Shaw of Marshall. Chief Warrant Officer Shaw resides in Chesapeake, Virginia with his wife and two children.
The News Messenger wishes to congratulate Chief Warrant Officer Shaw on his award and thank him for his service.