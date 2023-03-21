Community members gathered in downtown Marshall Friday evening to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the city’s first Silent Disco at Telegraph Park.
Three different music options were available to those who participated in the event, including 80’s music, hip-hop and Top 40 hits.
Guests battled cold temperature Friday evening, though were helped through the night thanks to green beer, hot chocolate and more provided by the Blue Frog, as well as the Bubble Bar of ETX.
The event was one of the many planned for the full weekend kicking of the firt Third Saturday series hosted again this year by the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
Three live performances took place around the downtown area on Saturday from Shreveport band The Lovers, made up of Cole Vosbury and Amanda Swarts; Payton Pierce performing at Memorial City Hall; and local country star Keaton Bradbury.