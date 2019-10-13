Recently, Sisters Art and Vintage hosted a morning mixer with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, visitors and chamber members had some delicious refreshments and explores their beautiful store.
“If you are looking for beautiful antiques, amazing frames, art, decorations, vintage clothing, doodads and thingamagigs this is your place,” chamber organizers said.
Sisters welcomes art and vintage lover Claudia Lowery, former owner of Gingko Leaf Gallery, as a sister-friend and collaborator. Sister’s owner, Julie Grant, and Claudia both grew up with artist mothers and developed as artists and art enthusiasts from an early age. They became instant friends because their positive and joyful outlooks were mutually encouraging. Together they hope to bring Sisters customers more than a century of combined experience in art, art framing, education, retail and customer service.
The store is located at 1902 E Travis St. in Marshall.
They are open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.