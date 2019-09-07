From Staff Reports
At the Sept. 16 quarterly meeting of the Edward Clark Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, members and guests will hear Bryan McCauley, director of Texas’ San Felipe and Fannin Battlefield Texas Historic Sites.
McCauley will focus on efforts to improve the telling of the Texas Revolution story through ongoing research, better interpretive tools and increased cooperation among the sites linked to this signature Texas history event.
McAuley brings his unique perspective with over 20 years of heritage tourism/museum experience — all of it connected to this biggest of Texas stories.
McAuley has been part of a roundtable of Texas Revolution stakeholders for the better part of two decades — regularly interacting with leadership at the Alamo, San Jacinto battleground, Presidio La Bahia and more.
McCauley will also discuss the immense $450 million “Alamo Plan” which will guide the restoration and reconstruction of the Alamo in San Antonio, a major and comprehensive — and controversial — endeavor to present the story of Texas’s march to independence.
Currently, the restoration plan includes preserving the Alamo Church and the long barracks. Preservation work begins this year, preserving the buildings as they are today, so that future generations can visit and remember.
Completion is targeted for 2024, the 300th anniversary of the original construction of the Alamo.
The Alamo Plan proposes removing current entertainment attractions from the battlefield and shifting ownership and care of these battlefield areas to the state and people of Texas.
Alamo Street (which currently runs directly on top of the 1836 Alamo battlefield) will be closed to vehicle traffic.
According to the plan, an Alamo museum will be created, featuring the world’s largest exhibit on the Texas Revolution.
The SRT Meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at Don Juan’s Mexican Grill, 4803 East End Blvd. South in Marshall. There is no charge to attend. Meals may be ordered from the menu. The program will begin at 6:30 pm. Guests are invited.
McAuley holds a BA in government/anthropology from the University of Texas at Austin and an MA in political science/sociology from Texas State University. He has worked in the museum field since 2000, with posts at the Texas Independence Trail Region, the Fort Bend County Museum Association and, currently, with the Texas Historical Commission.
Since 2008, McCauley has been part of the project team planning for a new and very popular museum at San Felipe de Austin, the headquarters of Stephen F. Austin’s Colony in Mexican Texas.
He also manages the Fannin Battleground state historic site. He lives with his wife, Amanda, in Fort Bend County.