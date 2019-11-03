William B. Travis Elementary School students Maddie Burks and Ryleigh Seals were named honorees in the Marshall ISD Police Department’s “Chow Down with the Chief” program for the week of November 1 on Friday.
As this week’s honorees, Maddie and Ryleigh chose to enjoy lunch with Marshall ISD Police Chief Joe Arledge and Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth at Jucy’s Hamburgers, along with WBT Principal, Tamekia Johnson.
Maddie is the daughter of Richard and Amanda Burks, and is a fifth-grade student in Mrs. Thomas’ class.
Ryleigh is the daughter of Nicole Dorris, and is a fifth-grade student in Mrs. Thomas’ class.
The Marshall ISD Police Department wishes to thank Jucy’s for their participation in the “Chow Down With The Chief” program. Jucy’s is one of seve local restaurants who participate in the program, which began in 2016.
“Chow Down with the Chief” helps to facilitate and develop positive relationships between law enforcement and community, and students. Each week, Chief Arledge visits an MISD campus and escorts lucky students chosen by their principals for good citizenship, behavior and grades, and treats them to lunch at a participating Marshall restaurant.