Legendary classic country crooner T. Graham Brown is coming to Memorial City Hall this September, and tickets are now on sale.
Brown will take the stage Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the Box Office at (903) 934-7992 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This show will certainly sell-out, so get your tickets now before they’re gone!” Memorial City Hall said in a press release.
Sponsored by Visit Marshall, this show is sure to delight classic country music fans as they enjoy the soulful-stylings of Brown.
Brown’s career spans five decades, with three No. 1 singles, eight Top 10 singles and 13 studio albums.
Brown’s initial entry to Country Radio was the sad and soulful “Drowning in Memories,” a Top 40 single that established himself in Nashville, and then came the bluesy hit “I Tell It Like It Used to Be.” Other hits followed, with his first self-penned release, the No. 1 single “Hell and High Water.” “I Wish That I Could Hurt That Way Again” and “Don’t Go to Strangers” were the next releases, which all became chart-toppers. Brown’s sophomore release Brilliant Conversationalist added more titles to his arsenal of hits, such as the seductive “The Last Resort” and “She Couldn’t Love Me Anymore.”
His audiences continued to make him a radio favorite as he continued to amass more hits like “Darlene,” the smash duet “Don’t Go Out” with Tanya Tucker, and “If You Could Only See Me Now.” A concert album enabled him a chance to pay homage to his early influences, like Otis Redding and George Jones, who he teamed up with on the CMA Award-winning Vocal Event of the Year release, “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair.” The 1998 release about his battles with alcohol — “Wine into Water” — helped him introduce his music to the Christian audiences. His first-ever Ggospel album, Forever Changed, netted him a Grammy nomination, and the song “He’ll Take Care of You” paired him with Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill.
For T. Graham Brown, it’s all about a career that he enjoys. He’ll tell you with a grin, “I’m having more fun out there now than I ever have had… and I’ll keep taking the music to the people as long as God lets me. It’s what I love to do!”
All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with the 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, The Marshall News Messenger and 103.9 KMHT with a special thanks to the Texas Commission on the Arts for their support! Memorial City Hall is located at 110 E. Houston St., on the historic town square in downtown Marshall.