The 152nd annual session of the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association begins Sunday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m. as the Rev. Sheldon McGowan, pastor of Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, brings the opening message.
Music will be rendered by the Greater Macedonia Choir. The Ministers Conference of the Association will follow, with the Rev. Steve Miller, pastor of the New Bethel Missionary Baptist and president of the Ministers Conference, rendering his annual message.
The Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association will officially welcome all visitors and attendees on Monday, Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. with special prayers for the Association and America. The Rev. Terrence McCray will bring the message and the Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Choir will render music.
Classes begin on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. and continue through Thursday, Oct. 7. Courses offered: “Worship,” “The Bible,” “What Baptist Believe,” and “The Role of the Missionary Society in the Local Church.” At 5 p.m., the Woman’s Auxiliary of the Association will present the Eular Hood Memorial Ministers’ Wives Tea and Hat and Costume Review.
The Association will officially open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with a season of prayer, and all churches will acknowledge their grandmother for 2021. Worship on Wednesday continues at 6 p.m. with Joe C. Lewis Memorial Period, sermon and the Rev. J. D. Dent, Pastor Shiloh Baptist Church, Mooringsport.
Mrs. Mary Walker Strange Williams will deliver her 12th annual address as president of the Woman’s Auxiliary on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. Home and foreign mission periods will be addressed by the Rev. Micheal Black, pastor of Rising Star Baptist Church of Kansas City, Kansas, at 5:30 p.m. The Rev. Paul Allan Todd Sr., moderator of the Association, will deliver his 34th annual message at 7:30 p.m. At this time, scholarships will be presented and the Grandmother of the Association 2021 will be crowned.
All services will be held at the Texas and Louisiana Missionary Baptist District Association Central Building, 2907 Karnack Highway in Marshall. The Association is an auxiliary of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc., Dr. Jerry Young, President.