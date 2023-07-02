Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary in Henderson will begin its 75th year with a new leader at the helm. Steve Butler will assume the role of president, with Ray O. Brooks taking on the role of president emeritus after serving as president for the last 50 years.
While new to this position, Butler is certainly no stranger to the school. He has served as a faculty member since 1976 and more recently served in various administrative roles from registrar, academic dean and CEO.
Brooks started at the school as a student in 1953 and has never left. In addition to being a student, over the years he held the roles of bookstore manager, registrar and dean before assuming the president’s office in August 1972.
To compliment his long-standing tenure with the school, Butler holds a bachelor of music education degree from Ouachita Baptist University, doctor of theology from Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary, master of arts in Bible from Baptist Missionary Association Seminary, doctor of education in ministry from Southwestern Baptist Seminary, and a doctor of philosophy in organizational leadership from Columbia International University. Along with his vast array of educational experience, he brings practical ministry experience after having served on the staff of Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson for 41 years.
This new era of leadership comes as the school begins its first full year as an accredited institution, having reached that status in February. Butler and other administrators sat before the Commission on Accreditation of the Association of Biblical Higher Education in Orlando to be granted this status to cap the eight-year pursuit.
Texas Baptist offers degrees from the associate to doctorate levels and offers all courses in three synchronous modalities. Students can choose to take courses on the Henderson campus, participate in the live stream or can take up to a week to watch the recorded video. These options allow students to receive their education in the manner that best fits their schedule while maintaining the opportunity to be taught by a qualified instructor. This allows students worldwide the opportunity after to receive a high quality education.