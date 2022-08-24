The Texas Lions Camp Board of Directors recently convened in Kerrville for their semi-annual meeting. The elected directors are voting members of TLC’s board of directors and are engaged on a monthly basis in the work of seeing that TLC has what it needs to operate. This is a working position with specific duties and expectations as the position serves as the primary liaison between their district and Texas Lions Camp.
Peggy Walker, the Texas Lions Camp Director from Lions Jefferson, was awarded the ABCD (Above and Beyond the Call of Duty) Award for the greatest number of TLC contacts/visits of any director in the state during this past year. She also received the second year director’s 100 percent pin for meeting or exceeding the minimum of at least 15 speaking engagements per year.
Texas Lions Camp’s mission is to provide, without charge, a camp for children with physical disabilities, diabetes and cancer from the State of Texas, regardless of race, religion or national origin.