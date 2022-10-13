Marshallites mingled with international country music stars on Wednesday during the opening ceremony for Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards, which included a presentation of flags from 33 countries.
Members of the Marshall High School Junior ROTC program volunteered for the event, presenting flags from all of the countries that have been represented through the annual competition over its decade long run.
Thirty-three countries’ flags were represented during the presentation, including 16 nations which will be present at this year’s competition, which officially runs Oct. 13-16 at Memorial City Hall.
Preston Taylor, with Texas Sounds International, said that flags will be positioned around the historic Harrison County courthouse and will remain on display throughout the entire weekend of performances.
The competitive performances will begin Thursday, with doors officially opening for the first night of performances at 6 p.m., with music planned to begin at 7 p.m.
Community members are also able to get a taste of what the concert will be about with planned free performances by four of the artists competing this year at Telegraph Park on Friday and Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.
“The featured artists include the winner of television’s Idol Norway in 2014 and a band that holds two Gold Records. We are sure that this sample will entice everyone to buy admissions to the main show in Memorial City Hall Performance Center,” Taylor said.
Friday and Saturday’s performances will also open up at Memorial City Hall at 6 p.m., with music beginning at 7 p.m.
“The City of Marshall is a great host, and Memorial City Hall is a great host, we are so grateful to be here and have this event once again this year,” Taylor said.
Tickets can be purchased now at www.TexasSounds.org/2022-2 with tickets available for one night of the concert, as well as packages that discount all three nights of the event. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.