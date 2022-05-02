The Martins trio to perform at ETBU's Baker Auditorium

The Martins, a multi-Grammy nominated and multi-Dove Award winning trio, will perform May 24 at the Baker Auditorium at East Texas Baptist University.
The performance is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 or free with an ETBU ID. Purchase tickets on ETBU’s website with a credit card, or pay with cash or check (made payable to ETBU) at the door.
Siblings, Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin, who grew up in rural Hamburg, Arkansas, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such as The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide. During the 1990s, The Martins rose to national and international success, showcasing their stunning and distinctive harmonies before a vast array of audiences, from Bill Gaither’s multi-award winning Homecoming Video and Concert Series to the White House to Carnegie Hall. Over the years the trio garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, three Grammy nominations and multiple hit songs.
In 2014, The Martins joined renown arranger, Lari Goss and long-time friends and producers, Michael English, David Phelps and Matthew Holt to record a new a cappella hymns project. The recording, simply titled A Cappella was released in May 2014. The recording earned the group a Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, as well as the Dove Award nomination for Inspirational Album of the Year from the Gospel Music Association.
The Martins returned to the recording studio to produce their latest recording. Still Standing, released in July 2018 under the Gaither Music Group label, has afforded even more success for the popular trio. This recording received the 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album.