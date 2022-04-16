Community members came out to Telegraph Park on Friday to enjoy free, live concerts as part of the new Third Saturday Concert Series, organized by the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
The new event series kicked off Friday at 5 p.m. with 92.3 The Depot’s inaugural Boogie on the Bricks event, which featured a live conference by Sarah Hobbs.
“This is our first time getting everything together, and with only about a week to promote, I think it turned out well,” said Chip Arledge, with the radio station, “I would be lying if I said that there was enough people down here. I always hear people complain that there is nothing to do in downtown Marshall, well there is now. And we are going to do this five more times this year.”
Hobbs is a country music performer out of Jefferson who was joined on stage by Chris Rasco throughout the performance Friday evening.
Additionally on Friday, community members heard from Marshall native and longtime comedian and performer Jamar Fisher, aka ThuddaRow Da Comedian, who worked as emcee for the performance.
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the Heather Nicole Harper Band took the stage, continuing the night of country music in downtown Marshall through 9 p.m.
“This event is just a great way to bring the community together in downtown, we have our local performers here, and its really is just a way for us to bring our community together,” Steven McFarland with the MRAC said, “I am so excited for this to get started, and I am just as excited about our next month’s performance already.”
Events will pick up again on Saturday at 1 p.m., where the Vintage III will be performing downtown until 3 p.m. Then, from 3 to 4 p.m., Keaton Bradbury will take the stage. Along with the planned, free concerts, McFarland said that a wide range of activities will be happening throughout the event in downtown Marshall, including a QR code scavenger hunt.
McFarland said that using any smart phone device, community members will be able to go on an Easter scavenger hunt through the different arts and humanities buildings in the downtown area on Saturday, with winners receiving a special prize if they are able to collect all of the hints.
Additionally, cornhole boards will be set up downtown on Saturday, with experienced cornhole players set up in the parking lot of Chase Bank to teach anyone and everyone about how to play the game.
The next weekend of events will be held May 20-22 in downtown Marshall, working in collaboration with Stagecoach Days, which will be held in the area at the same time.