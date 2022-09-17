A full weekend of entertainment courtesy of the Marshall Regional Arts Council kicked off again on Friday for this month’s Third Saturday weekend event series.
Country music performer Pepper Holt kicked off the performance series on Friday with a concert at Telegraph Park starting at 6 p.m. Holt hung out with the community after the show hosting jam sessions with Pepper Holt from 8 to 10 p.m. at the park.
“Everyone loves Pepper and we have so many talented musicians here in Marshall, so it was a natural fit,” said event organizer Steven McFarland with MRAC.
Performances kick back up on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Black Coffee Records with a performance by Audrey and Lozano planned through 6:45 p.m. The couple will do a number of covers of famous classic rock songs, as well as some original songs written by the two.
Then from 7 to 8 p.m., Holt will take the stage at Black Coffee Records, performing for the audience once again. Holt is substituting for the original performance artist Mason McFarland, who had to cancel.
The weekend of events will round out at Telegraph Park from 7 to 10 p.m. with a performance by Mack Guice, a local jazz performer and entertainer who will play classical soul, rhythm and blues for those gathered at the event.
Third Saturday weekend will be back in October, though is scheduled to take place early next month to support the planned Texas Sounds International Country Music Awards competition taking place the same weekend.
The Marshall Regional Arts Council is working with the organization behind the competition, to host international artists coming down to Marshall for the competition to perform for the community in addition to the planned competition.
October will be the last planned Third Saturday weekend for the year, according to McFarland, who said that the organization will then work to plan next year’s series of weekend performances.
More information on the Marshall Regional Arts Council is available on the organizations website at www.marshallartscouncil.org.