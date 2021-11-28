Tucked into the beautiful natural landscape of Caddo Lake, near the town of Uncertain, sits a dilapidated structure known as Dick and Charlie’s Tea Room. While the true history of this shack is known by only a few, the mystery and legend surrounding it captivates both local and national communities to this day.
“Even now, people will be traveling from all over the world and they will come to Caddo Lake and immediately know the building,” current owner of the tea room Lonnie Morrell said, “It really is famous, when you Google Caddo Lake the tea room is right there.”
Morrell said that he spent the better part of his life hearing stories about the building, with everything from haunting ghost tales to rebellious stories about the prohibition era, many of which in his opinion, have little merit.
He said that stories of the cabin being used to smuggle alcohol between a dry Harrison County and a wet Marion County during prohibition are untrue, as well as stories of the cabin being used to house the saloon girls.
What Morrell does know was that as a 19-year-old, he came to Uncertain, Texas for the first time, setting his eyes on the cabin out in the water that was currently up for sale.
“I called up my Dad, and I told him about it, and I defiantly encouraged him to buy it,” Morrell said.
His father, Dick Morrell, called up a friend of his, Charlie Harris, and they two decided to purchase the cabin. Thus Dick and Charlie’s Tea Room was born.
Morrell’s memories of the property revolve around fishing trips with his father and his friends, spending many late nights and long weekends out on the lake.
The famous “house rules” sign that the property is so well known for, which reads: “House rules: 1. There ain’t none, 2. There never was none,3. There ain’t never gone be none,” comes from Harris, according to Morrell.
“I wasn’t there for it, but I heard the story plenty. They were all just out there having a good time and Charlie got the idea for the sign, wrote it and put it up right then,” Morrell said.
The cabin is also well known in Hollywood, making an appearance in a number of movies, television shows and more.
Morrell said that to this day he is still getting calls with people interested in filming in the cabin, with the most recent being an international music video.
“It’s all original, it still looks exactly the same we never changed the exterior, and I think that’s why people love it so much,” Morrell said.
Other notable appearances of the cabin include the opening credits scene of the hit television show “True Blood,” on the show “Treehouse Masters,” in the movie “Gator Bait” and in a number of Disney films and productions.
Morrell said that though the cabin has fallen into disrepair over the last few years, he continue to make an effort to upkeep the exterior of the cabin to fit the original look of Caddo Lake.
“I plan to keep it, and pass it down through the family,” he said, “That place has a lot of memories for us.”