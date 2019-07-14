Staff Reports
It’s 1969 at Springfield High School and alumnae Cindy Lou, Missy, Betty Jean and Sizy — know as The Marvelous Wonderettes — have returned as the go-go boot-wearing foursome to perform some of the greatest hits of the 60s and 70s during the Marvelous Wonderette Dream On show coming to Jefferson on July 26-28 at the Jefferson Playhouse.
The musical, put together by Roger Bean, will be the second installment of the Wonderettes history as girlfriends.
Since they are all grown up, the girls all come back to the gym to celebrate the retirement of their teacher and have fun playing “catch-up” while singing some of the most recognizable hits including “Don’t Leave Me This way,” “I Will Survive” and “I Am Woman,” among others.
Playing the Wonderettes are Mary Spearman, Glenda Ervin, Missy Thompson and Stephanie Naquin. It is being directed by Paul Moore, with musical director Mary Cate.
Tickets are on sale now by visiting JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com or calling 903-665-8243 or 903-926-2760.