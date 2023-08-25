Get ready to step back in time and experience the glitz and glamour of the famed Jazz Age!
Join the Opera House Theatre Players, friends and fans on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 7:30 to 11:20 p.m. for the Roaring Jazz-Age Lawn Party — otherwise known as “the Party of the Century” and now relocated to the city’s Visitor Building on Austin Street due to the excessive heat wave.
The night will be filled with an array of exciting entertainment, including live music from the Hotsy Totsy Boys, a seven-piece orchestra that will transport you back to the era of swing and hot jazz. Guests will also be delighted by a mesmerizing mermaid, antique cars and a lot of attire worn by guests that will showcase the styles of the 1920s to 1940s.
Guests will indulge their taste buds with delectable food and wine that will satisfy any appetite, while enjoying these delicacies while sitting at tables decorated in the art deco style of the 20s and 30s and now laid out in the marvelous air-conditioned Visitor Building.
It’s the perfect place for an unforgettable evening of fun and frolic in the quaint but lively riverport town of yesteryear, organizers said.
Don’t miss this opportunity to relive the magic of the Great Gatsby Jazz Age! Mr. Jay Gatsby himself, being portrayed by Mark McKay, will be there to guide guests around the tables to meet friends and fun-loving neighbors.
Alan and Martha Yarbrough who will be presented with the Players’ most prestigious award, the Lucille M. Terry Cultural and Performing Arts Award. Between dances, there will be some special entertainment and the presentation of several other YNOT Awards, including the Dorothy Award, the Good Neighbor Award, the Sherry’s BigHeart Award; and a new one, the Spotlight Award. All awardees for the past season are recognized in the new theater brochure that will be distributed during the evening.