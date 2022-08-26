Tickets still available for Sons of the Pioneers concert in Jefferson

Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players are announcing there are still tickets left for the Saturday, Sept. 3 concert by the Sons of the Pioneers.
According to several board members who are selling tickets, there are still a number of tickets left in the general admission seating area of Sections A and B and some left also in the VIP sections, second row seating. General admission tickets are $30 per person, and the VIP seats are reserved at $55 per person and only two rows are designated for the concert like last year’s concert that drew almost 300 visitors to the city for its first Pioneer Days celebration.
The Sons of the Pioneers are one of the oldest, continuously successful musical groups of the United States that travel the world spreading the melodious old music of the early “cowboy era” of the country with “Cool, Cool Water” and “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” as well as many others.
The Grand Ole Opry said, “ The Sons of the Pioneers are American icons known around the world for their trademark harmonies and haunting lyrics that tell the story of the American West.” The Western Music Association says, “A Living Legend in their own time... an American institution,” and American Cowboy Magazine wrote “The world’s Premiere cowboy singing group” — and they’re coming again to the city-owned Visitor Building on Austin Street in the historic little tourist town.
To purchase tickets, go by The Willow Tree, 211 Polk St. or call 903-601-4515 or visit www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com. Small groups of 12 may purchase block tickets with a discount of two dollars per ticket, but arrangements must be made in advance by calling (903) 665-824.