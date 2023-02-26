Let’s get shakin’.
Well, we have now laid Mardi Gras and Carnival Season 2023 to rest. A lot of us are gearing up for Lent, with Easter and spring right here around the corner.
Gardens are being tilled, diets are being altered to remove/work off some of that winter weight and everyone’s ready for spring and summer.
My favorite time of year is the southern spring. My allergies would disagree, but I live for the blooms, fresh planting, everything turning green again and amazing vegetables and fruits beginning to sprout. No matter if you grow them yourselves or buy from friends, a roadside stand or the market, there’s nothing like fresh vegetables.
Over the next month on Tips and Tales, we will be working on lighter dishes, and dishes that work perfectly for some of these fresh goodies from the ground. We will also be doing something a little different… Each week I will be asking you guys for your input. That’s right, email us and tell me what you would like to see, maybe a recipe, a trick or tip in the kitchen, or maybe just a general food question. I would love to hear from you. I will answer as many as I can and, help you, or post the recipe or idea you are looking for. Please put your name and where you live in the email along with your question. I will not use your last name in any of the columns, so no worries.
I look forward to your questions, suggestions and stories. Let’s have a great time and get to know each other a little better.
What I do is a passion, a love of food and a desire to make people happy by sharing, teaching and learning with you all. You can reach me at Info@BenwoodsSurelySouthern.com.
Until next week, I’m Chef Hunter Lee and I look forward to rolling right into this magical time of spring in the south with all of you.