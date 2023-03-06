As most of you know it’s CRAWFISH SEASON, most southerners’ favorite season. When you think crawfish, surely you think of corn, potatoes, maybe mushrooms, garlic and lemons. I think of the drinks I’ll be having with them if you know what I mean... all jokes aside, I think of family and friends coming together peeling crawfish, laughing and having a good time.
I’m Catholic, which means no meat on Fridays during Lent. What a coincidence that crawfish season is in full swing during the 40 days of Lent! Growing up, many Fridays during Lent meant a crawfish boil. My parents would invite all our family and friends over and we would have a boil.
When I was much younger, I would always jump at the first batch of crawfish that was ready! This was known as the kids’ crawfish, and I never understood why. Well as many of you probably know, the first batch of crawfish is usually the least spicy. As the night would go on, the crawfish would soak up all the spices and flavor and get hotter and hotter, and then the adults would eat. Now, I only like the crawfish that stays with you after you eat it. Eyes watering, nose running, spicy crawfish!
Now, I could eat crawfish every day, but there is a lot of other great Louisiana food that is perfect for those meatless Fridays. Fried catfish is a popular Lenten meal, but another favorite of mine is the crawfish pie — just like a meat pie but with crawfish inside. Shrimp, crab, oysters, there are so many great kinds of seafood to explore, and Lent gives you the opportunity to play with recipes and wow your family and friends with your culinary creativity.