How many of you still cook with the kiddos?
Cookies?
Cupcakes?
Grilling?
Let them help with dinner?
Sadly, this has become a dying trend over the last few decades.
Kids in the kitchen: Not only does it teach a skill they will carry throughout life, it is also time well spent! It’s a fun and beautiful way to connect, make memories and pass on the recipes you were taught as a child.
Growing up, I was always by my daddy’s side grilling steaks, barbecuing chicken, smoking a brisket, or frying deer meat or fish. If it was winter, you would find us cooking gumbo or sauce picanté. Some afternoons and Friday nights, you would find me in the kitchen with my maw-maw making chicken salad (yes, that’s where my recipe came from.) On holidays, she and I would make gingerbread cookies.
In the south, food is family. Food is community. Food is the fabric of our lives and those we share it with. It doesn’t matter what you are making, the most important thing you are making is memories, and I’m living proof those memories as well as the skills learned stay with you for a lifetime.
Get those kids back in the kitchen.