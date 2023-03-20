Here we are y’all!
We have sprung forward, we are feeling the warmer days — and not so welcoming the mosquitos. We are right in the midst of crawfish season!
Big boils for fundraisers and crawfish festivals are getting geared up.
Over the years of crawfish boils, I have seen almost everything thrown in a boil and, honestly, that’s one of my favorite parts. Everything from your standards of corn, potatoes, onions, sausage and mushrooms. But there’s so much more, maybe even some you haven’t tried.
Here are a few of my favorites that aren’t as common in some places. Canned corn, marinated artichoke hearts and green beans. That’s right; just peel the paper label, poke a few holes in each end of the can (drain), and drop it in. When they are ready, just open them up and pour them out, I like to add a little pat of butter and some seasoning (but be careful, they will already be hot depending on the crawfish boil mixture). Another favorite of mine is cabbage. That’s right, cabbage. Take a pair of pantyhose (preferably new ones, but that’s my preference), throw that cabbage in, tie it up and drop it in. With everything you drop in that makes up the amazing side dishes/ companions for crawfish, what do you like to dip them in?
This takes us to our next recipe, one of my go-to for crawfish dipping sauce but, honestly, it’s also great on everything else that comes out of the pot, especially the sausage.
Crawfish Dipping Sauce
Ingredients
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup ketchup
2 tbsp Benwood’s hot sauce
2 tbsp lemon juice
2 tbsp mustard, whole grain or yellow (I use yellow)
4 tsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp prepared horseradish
2 tsp Benwood’s Surely Southern Seasoning
2 tsp minced garlic
Good pinch of sugar or some honey
Instructions
Thoroughly mix ingredients and refrigerate for two hours.