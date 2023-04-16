Growing up in true southern societal fashion unplanned entertaining was almost as important as planned and reflected heavily on the host. I always say I was born in the wrong era, but I do still see this dying entertaining art in some circles in the south.
It’s less prevalent now-a-days especially in middle or lower classes and has a lot to do with social norms, two income households, after school activities for children, etc.
What am I talking about? Always having something you can set out if company shows up; after church, Saturday evening, or especially around cocktail/teatime in the afternoons. Simple things that can be set out or readily available if someone drops by.
Never dispel the classy host powers of setting out a block of cream cheese topped with pepper jelly or Pika-Peppa sauce with some chips or crackers. A simple block of sharp cheese on a classy cheese board.
If you wanna go all out you can set out the cheese with a spicy mustard and some sliced summer sausage, maybe even some homemade pickles. All the above are inexpensive, saves well in the fridge, and can set up in 5 minutes or less.
For most of my life I have kept the ingredients to welcome guest at a moment’s notice, it’s how I grew up with my grandparents and still to this day my Martha (my godmother) still does this very thing.
It’s southern, it shows class and as simple as it is it makes guests (even the uninvited and unexpected ones) feel welcome.
You can take your entertaining to the next level without breaking the bank by stepping back to a generations old southern act of prepared simplicity.
Making those that drop by for an afternoon cocktail or sweet tea feel welcome; it’s just part of the south, it’s our culture, it’s part of our past, and in Louisiana it’s just our “Joie de vivre.” (enjoyment of life)