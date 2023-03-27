That’s right s’mores in the summer, it’s a thing, or it could be. I’ve never been considered completely sane, and with it 100 degrees or hotter outside, I probably got ya attention. But seriously, if you like them, you like them; if you have ever made them with the kiddos, you know they love them. I grew up in the country, and when we were kids out at the camp, we were always by the fire making s’mores!
They are perfect for those nights out by the fire when it’s cool out, camping and perfect for family time. Well with one of the best kitchen inventions in a generation, you don’t have wait until fall to toast that marshmallow! In fact, you don’t even have to go outside.
Time to get out the amazing air fryer and shake things up. Perfect for movie or game night with the kids (inside) or even a cute date night dessert or snack. Below is my version of s’mores without the heat of the summer at your back. Best part is you don’t have to build a fire or wait for fall.
Put a few ingredients out and let each person create their own treat.
Ingredients
Graham crackers
Marshmallows
Chocolate bars
These ingredients come in so many flavors that you can switch them up and get creative.
Here are a few suggestions: Chocolate or cinnamon graham crackers; cookies and cream chocolate bars; dark chocolate bars; or strawberry marshmallows.
Directions
Break the graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate bars into halves.
Place four graham crackers halves in the basket of your air fryer. Add the marshmallow halves on your cracker, sticky side down.
Cook on 370 degrees for two to five minutes, depending on your air fryer. Check the basket often to make sure that the marshmallows are turning light, golden brown.
Once the marshmallows are golden brown, remove the basket from the air fryer.
Put your chocolate bar halves on top of the marshmallows and top with the remaining graham cracker halves.
Serve immediately so they are warm and gooey.
Remember, “treat your kitchen, treat yourself.”