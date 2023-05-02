Let’s get shakin!
I posted a picture on Facebook, at home making a BLT sandwiches. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and let me tell you, everyone went crazy.
I know everyone on social media would rather see pictures of my food than my face, and I’ve embraced that. But this one caused a stir…
This time of year the south has juicy, ripe homegrown tomatoes. I must admit my gardening abilities don’t match up with my kitchen skills — never have and I’m convinced they never will. I’m okay with that. I still try, and it’s always a bust! So thankfully friends like Debbie and Delbert have the green thumb and supply me with tomatoes that make my sandwiches just perfect.
The BLT was first known to be published in a 1903 issue of Good Housekeeping by Dr. Evan Mee. The original included a slice of turkey that is usually left off. They have been a hit in the south, almost a summer staple for over 100 years. The south has markets and roadside stands for produce, and most of us raise or hunt hogs for the bacon.
Although everyone tends to make them a little different, here’s my take on the perfect BLT.
8 strips of cooked (crispy) bacon
4 tablespoons of Mayo (I prefer Blue Plate or Dukes)
Pinch of garlic powder, fresh ground black pepper, salt
Pinch of Benwood’s Surely Southern Seasoning (or Cajun seasoning of your choice, but if using Tony’s, I would skip the pinch of salt)
4 slices of lightly toasted sandwich bread (I like Texas toast or thicker bread for this)
A few large lettuce leaves (bibb, iceberg or butter)
1 large beefsteak or Cherokee tomato sliced
Put the sandwich together and add your seasonings directly to the sliced tomatoes on the sandwiches. Enjoy. (Makes two sandwiches)
Remember, “treat your kitchen, treat yourself.”