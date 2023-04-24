Let’s get shakin!
Grits are about as southern as it gets — Originating from native Indians and slowly making its way into the antebellum kitchens of the south.
Grits are made in many different fashions, some as unique as the people that make them and the cultures they are made in. They can be breakfast, a side dish or even an upscale dish topped with shrimp, Grillades (pronounced GREE-ahds) are a less known but no less delicious version topped with fish in places like New Orleans and coastal towns.
One of my favorite recipes I found years ago while living in Lafayette, Louisiana. We were having a Fourth of July cookout at my house, and one of my close friends Mitch — a true character, he was south Louisiana through and through — came ready to rumble and hold his own in the kitchen with his well-known specialty: cheesy sweet corn grits. It was something I found a bit strange at first. Let me just tell you after trying them, not only did everyone scrape the pot, but I also had a new favorite.
My dear friend Mitch passed on a few years ago from cancer, but I will always remember him, his personality, his love of his friends and family, and his delicious cooking. I have always cherished this recipe and the time I had with my dear friend, and I’m thrilled to share it with you. It will also be in our third book in the Benwood’s cookbook series.
Mitch’s Cheesy Sweet Corn Grits
4 cups of whole milk
4 cups of chicken broth
1 teaspoon of salt
1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
1/4 teaspoon of sugar
1 cup of fresh sweet corn or (canned sweet corn drained)
2 cups stoned ground grits
1 cut shredded cheddar cheese
In a medium saucepan, bring milk, chicken stock, salt, pepper, sugar, and corn to a simmer on medium-high heat for 10 minutes.
Add the stone ground grits to the saucepan, continue to stir for two minutes. Then reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes until liquid as mostly absorbed. Stir in the cheddar cheese, mix well and serve.
Remember, “treat your kitchen, treat yourself.”