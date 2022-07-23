DEAR DR. ROACH: As a 90-year-old man in mostly good health, I have been taking one Bactrim (sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim) pill per day for several years now preventatively for recurrent urinary tract infections. I am very pleased with this successful treatment. However, my urologist has mentioned that I might have to relinquish the Bactrim at some point without a full explanation of why. Is there any danger in the habitual use of Bactrim? — J.M.

ANSWER: Both men and women who get recurrent urinary infections are sometimes treated with prophylactic antibiotics, such as the sulfa-based antibiotic you are taking. The main risk is not toxicity of the medicine; it is that you might acquire a bacterial strain that is resistant to the antibiotic treatment. You are fortunate that you have gone several years without this developing, and you may go many more successfully, but other people periodically need to change the antibiotic they are taking.

Recommended For You


— Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags