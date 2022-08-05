DEAR DR. ROACH: For sleep, my boyfriend (78) takes Ambien when he needs it, a few times each week. The instructions on the bottle says “take as needed.” To me, that means if he doesn’t need it, he doesn’t take it. That’s simple logic.

His doctor occasionally will order a urine drug screen looking for metabolites of Ambien — something about their office policy, which I do not quite understand. Recently, the screen showed no presence of the drug, and the doctor was bothered by this. He admonished my boyfriend for not taking the medication, which I found odd. I’m not sure if that precipitated the next thing: The insurance company denied the claim (for the drug test), indicating it had not been preauthorized. Now he is faced with a $138 bill for a drug test he did not need. Would you care to comment? — D.U.

Recommended For You


— Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Tags