DEAR DR. ROACH: How do pharmaceutical companies arrive at the names of their drugs? — M.G.

ANSWER: Every new drug starts with three names: a chemical name, a generic name and a brand name. The chemical name can be extremely long and difficult to remember or pronounce, even for experts. A generic name is meant to convey some information about the drug, and a brand name is used for marketing. It is designed to be easy to remember and sometimes relay something about the drug.

