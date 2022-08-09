DEAR DR ROACH: My husband will be 83 in September and was recently diagnosed with an ascending thoracic aortic aneurysm measuring 4.8 cm. Five centimeters is when they do something. After hearing about the survival rate based on your recent column, along with your comment that “most people do not survive a rupture of the aorta,” I’m scared. Why do they wait until 5.0 or rupture? Doctor says to test again in six months and just keep his blood pressure down. Shouldn’t he be careful about strenuous activities until repair? We can only wait at this point, it seems. — C.G.

ANSWER: The aorta, the largest blood vessel in the body, comes directly off the heart, ascends to form an arch, then descends through the chest and into the abdomen. The aorta is then considered in three divisions: the ascending thoracic aorta; the descending thoracic aorta; and the abdominal aorta. Aneurysms can occur in each of these areas, and each has slightly different criteria for when to intervene.

