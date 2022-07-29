DEAR DR. ROACH: What is the best medicine for arthritis? My doctor prescribed diclofenac sodium, and another doctor said it will damage my liver and kidney with prolonged usage. As you know, arthritis is a chronic disease. Let me know what medicine I can use for arthritis. — A.A.

ANSWER: I’m assuming you mean osteoarthritis, the most common type, not an inflammatory arthritis like rheumatoid arthritis. If you don’t know which type you have, ask your doctor, since inflammatory arthritis needs very different and aggressive treatment.

