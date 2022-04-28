Touch a Truck, a free family event, will return to Marshall next weak and offer kids the chance to get in the driver’s seat of a big rig.
Touch A Truck takes place Saturday, May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Harrison County Historic Courthouse. The event is open to the public. From 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the event will host a “No Noise Hour” for children with sensory sensitivities.
Families and kids are encouraged to check out many vehicles they see every day and are not often accessible. Nearly 25 trucks and specialty vehicles will be on-site. Some of this year’s lineup includes:
- SWAT vehicle and a deputy vehicle from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Construction vehicles from the Harrison County Road & Bridge Department
- Big rig from Ford Family
- Ram and animal control truck from the Marshall Police Department
- Ambulance from Christus Trinity Mother Frances and Champion EMS Service
- An eight seat limo golf cart from Central Title Company and the Hayes Family
- Boat and truck from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- 1947 Jeep Willys from the Palmer Family
- 1950s John Deere tractor from East Texas Office Supplies
- Forestry bucket truck from Asplundh Tree Expert Company
- School bus with preschool car seats from Marshall ISD
“The Rotary Club of Marshall and Marshall Main Street are encouraged by the tremendous community support from local businesses, the City of Marshall, Harrison County, vehicle participants, nonprofit organizations, and volunteers,” shared Stormy Nickerson, Touch A Truck Co-Chair. “In addition to the vehicles and activities, The Rotary Club of Marshall will display an iron lung machine used in the treatment of polio. This machine was captured last week by CNN on the feature story of Texas native and attorney Paul Alexander. The eradication of polio worldwide is one of the primary causes for Rotary International.”
This year’s Touch A Truck will feature several memorable activities, including:
- Free children’s book giveaway to promote summer reading, sponsored by Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall (with over 700 new books)
- Happy the Clown will make an appearance from 10:00 a.m. to noon, hosted by Marshall Main Street
- Games sponsored by Gecko Pest Control of Marshall, including Hot Wheels races, a duck pond, candy guessing game, and Dum Dum Draw
- A Mother’s Day seed planting provided by Asplundh Tree Expert Company
- Art tables with bookmarks, foil art, scratch art, animal masks, and superhero masks provided by Cypress Junior Women’s Club, Harrison Magazine and the Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council
More than a dozen local nonprofit organizations will host games and crafts
“After missing Touch-A-Truck in 2020 and 2021, The Rotary Club of Marshall and Marshall Main Street are proud to bring this exciting event back,” said Touch-A-Truck Co-Chair Brian Somerford. “As COVID is still a concern, we are doing what we can to make the event safe. Marshall Main Street will provide a handwashing station, and Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council will provide hand sanitizer at every event.”
Kimberly Gaspar Photography will be on-site offering free event day photos directly uploaded to the Marshall Touch A Truck Facebook page.
Follow Marshall Touch A Truck on Facebook for more information before the event.