Music, history and memories is on tap as two of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn’s grandchildren take the stage at Memorial City Hall in Marshall.
“A Salute to Conway & Loretta with Twitty and Lynn” is set for Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at memoricalcityhall.com or by calling the box office at (903) 934-7992 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“There’s never been a more dynamic country music duo than Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. Now, the torch has been passed to the next generation... Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty,” Memorial City Hall said in a press release. “Sponsored by Davis Chemical Services, this show is sure to delight classic country music fans as we take a trip down memory lane and honor one of the greatest duos in country music!”
Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty have country music in their blood. The grandchildren of famed duo Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, the two have taken to the road to honor their grandparents in an intimate evening of music and storytelling as only they can tell.
“Through their memories of Memaw and Poppy, as they call their grandparents, the show takes on the quality of a family get together, and it often feels more like one is on the front porch with guitars and old family hymns than it does a concert,” MCH said. “It is a fascinating opportunity to see two of country music’s greatest legends through their grandchildren’s eyes. Along with stories behind the songs, Tayla will bring on the laughs and sometimes the tears with her stories about traveling on the road with her Memaw. Tre Twitty is Conway’s grandson and with his smooth style and delivery, you’ll feel that his Poppy is right back on that stage!”
Memorial City Hall is located at 110 E. Houston St., on the historic square in downtown Marshall.