The Marshall Elks Lodge is planning a parade, a special church bell musical commemoration will take place in downtown Marshall and several area schools are planning their own Veterans Day events this week to honor those who have served in the military.
Veterans Day is takes place Nov. 11, the anniversary of the ending of World War I, when a 1918 armistice between both the Allies and the Central Powers was signed and war proclaimed at an end on the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.” Congress passed a bill in 1954 changing Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor those who have served their country.
Veterans Day Parade
The Marshall Elks Lodge No. 683 in Marshall is planning its first Veterans Day parade on Saturday, Nov. 13 in downtown Marshall.
Melanie Valdez, an Elks Lodge member helping to organize the event, said that the idea for a parade was suggested by one member of the Elks Lodge who is a veteran themselves.
“We had one member ask if we could do it, because we didn’t have anything we were offering for veterans this year,” Valdez said.
She explained that the organization usually hosts a free breakfast event every second Saturday for veterans and first responders, but that they had to cancel the event last year due to COVID-19.
Although they plan to restart the breakfast event in January 2022, according to Valdez, the organization wanted to make sure to do something this year for local veterans.
“It’s important to us to make sure we have something to show our appreciation for our veterans,” Valdez said.
On Nov. 13, the parade will kick off at 10 a.m., which Valdez said is free and open to the public to attend. The parade itself with begin on North Lafayette Street, turn down East Austin Street, then up to North Bolivar to Burleson Street and then back down North Wellington to West Houston Street.
Ringing of the Bells
The usual Veterans Day event held at the courthouse will not take place this year, as organizers learned the Elks Lodge was sponsoring a parade. But organizers are still planning to commemorate the day.
“When we received the news that the Marshall Elks Lodge was planning a wonderful Veterans Parade for the Saturday after Veterans Day on Nov. 13, I contacted the veterans and veteran organizations with whom I coordinate each year for the annual program and the consensus was they felt that a full program would not be necessary this year on Veterans Day since the Elks Lodge was sponsoring a Veterans Parade,” Christina Anderson, a volunteer who has headed the coordination of the Marshall-Harrison County Community Veterans Day program for many years, said.
Instead of the usual ceremony, Anderson said three downtown Marshall churches — Trinity Episcopal Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and First United Methodist Church — will ring their church bells at 11 a.m. Thursday in coordination with the chimes at the historic 1901 Harrison County courthouse.
Following the ringing of the bells, FUMC Marshall’s new bells will play patriotic music in tribute to veterans and those currently serving. “Taps” will round out the brief commemoration.
Organizers are also planning a tribute to veterans in the form of a large sign of appreciation displayed on the lawn west of the Marshall Grand, as well as flags provided by the Marshall Rotary Club. Anderson said that even though there would not be the full Veterans Day program this year, they still wanted to honor veterans and commemorate the traditional “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.”
“Though brief, this musical commemoration at the 11 o’clock hour on Veterans Day is designed to convey the profound and abiding gratitude that our community wishes to express to all veterans for their courageous service and sacrifice for our nation,” Anderson said. “There are not enough words to convey the deep appreciation we feel — not just on Veterans Day, but every day, on behalf of all Americans.”
Other Events
The Marshall High School JROTC Cadets will present their annual Veterans Day program, with performances also by the Marshall High School band, choir and orchestra, at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the high school gym. All area veterans are invited.
The annual Hallsville Veterans’ and First Responders’ Dinner will be held Tuesday at the Hallsville First Baptist Church Activities Building at 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided by Bear Creek Smokehouse. Tickets are free to veterans and first responders, and $25 each for the public. Tickets are available at Hallsville City Hall and Guaranty National Bank of Hallsville.
Elysian Fields High School will host a community Veterans Day event on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. at the high school auditorium. Everyone is encouraged to wear something patriotic, something supportive of our military branches or something red, white and blue. Veterans are invited to come to the high school auditorium at 8:20 a.m. for fellowship and a light snack, including doughnuts and coffee. Veterans who plan on attending should RSVP to vickie.thomas@efisd.org.
Waskom Elementary School will host a veterans event Thursday at 6 p.m. in the WES Cafetorium, with a fall festival to follow from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Activities will include concessions, face painting, children’s activities, games and prizes.
Harleton ISD will host a Veterans Day event Thursday at 10 a.m. at the high school auditorium.
What’s Closed?
The City of Marshall, along with the Marshall Convenience Station, will be closed Thursday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. The Marshall Public Library and Harrison County courthouse will also be closed Thursday.
All U.S. Post Offices will observe the holiday as well. The News Messenger office will be open Thursday during normal business hours.