A new show called Vigils is on display now at the Michelson Museum of Art, with artist Isabelle Scurry Chapman and poet Jim Blackburn speaking to community members about the show’s creation during an opening reception held Thursday at the museum.
The show is part of a yearlong collaboration between the two, where through the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic the pair created a new painting, and accompanying piece of poetry, that they sent through email to friends and family.
“We initially started the project thinking that COVID would be going on for about a month,” Blackburn said, “Then, sure enough, a year has gone by and we have done a poem and a painting for 365 days.”
The project focuses on nature, with depictions of birds, trees, the earth and other natural forms portrayed next to poems about the paintings themselves.
About 100 paintings and a number of poems from the yearlong project were on display at the Michelson as part of the next exhibit, Vigil, which was initially called Virus Vigils, when it was created.
Blackburn explained that the project came to be due to the pair’s friendship, and as a way to create happiness and spread joy during the pandemic lockdowns.
“It’s about reaching out with feelings of gratitude and love,” he said, “And about nature being a reserve that we can all call upon.”
Chapman said that the project is a way for the two to express their relationship with the natural world, and share the beauty found in nature with others.
During the talk, community members listened as Blackburn read his poetry aloud and Chapman explained her work and the process behind her paintings.
A number of the paintings in Chapman’s collection were created on boxes and book covers, which she said are more interesting bases for her work than a simple canvas.
After the artist talk, Michelson Director Dinora Harris hosted an open poetry night, during which a number of Wiley College students and other community members came forward to read their poetry to the public.
The new show will remain on display at the museum located at 216 N. Bolivar St. in Marshall through Oct. 29. The museum is free to visit during regular opening hours, with community members able to learn more on its website at www.michelsonmuseum.org.